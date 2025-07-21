I don't share council boss' excitement over town changes | Burnley Express letters

May I offer a few realistic responses to Lukman Patel's 10th anniversary self assessment as chief executive of Burnley Borough Council.

Unlike Lukman and many of his officer colleagues, I actually live in the town and I don't share all his excitement at the enforced changes over the last decade.

Much is made about how poor Burnley is and how the council has struggled.

But Lukman himself is on £120,000 plus a year, costing us as tax payers, over a £1m for 10 years work. Add this to the ever increasing number of Lukman's colleagues on huge salaries (with no public say) and no wonder our council tax doesn't stretch far.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

We pay more in our poor town than many wealthy London boroughs and our unqualified voluntary councillors are also well rewarded, making big dents in what should be spent on our community. But this actual issue is never addressed by those who benefit.

Neither is the issue of flooding our town with souless housing estates, which have caused mayhem to the town’s infrastructure.

Who can nip across town now and I have yet to find a fan of the Turf to Town cartoon road track.

Developers didn't come before because the town’s on the edge of Manchester were more profitable.

They are full now and Burnley council has continually over ruled public opinion (blaming Government targets) to destroy our countryside to satisfy greedy developers and rake in more council tax. Many of the huge incentives these builders give to win permission lie unspent by the council, who annually raises council tax without a thought for those who pay. Why is this?

Heritage has been protected, but what about places like Gannow Baths, a beautiful building which the council allowed to be destroyed, yet it could have been as important as Crow Wood, which Lukman lauds about.

Voluntary organisations like Building Bridges and parish councils have gone from being for the community to become political aids for those who seek power.

I agree with Lukman, that the borough council is better than having the new level of local Government planned.

But Lukman needs to remember that many people in Burnley are intelligent, well educated and travelled and don't think having a Primark or Taco Bell, means the town has made it.

We want our town to have character, to be easy to use and to retain the charm it has, not become a joint up version of Blackburn.

And we want a chief executive who is visible to residents, listens, not placates or hides away behind his army of officers or legalities and who ensures people are more important than policies.

Something for Lukman to strive for over the next decade...

Danny Jones

Manchester Road

Burnley