Winterwatch review: Anything could happen? Yes, you could fall in love with Britain's natural wonders. And Chris Packham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
To which your initial response would probably have been: “Oh, come off it.”
Okay, this was a BBC documentary about nature, which we know are beautiful to look at and contain startling facts, but that's mainly about wildebeest sweeping majestically across the Serengeti, or the interesting number of ways in which an orca can kill a seal.
But this is Winterwatch, anchored firmly in the British Isles, linked live from an RSPB reserve next to Poole Harbour, close to the site of the first ever Scout camp – I mean how much more British and homely could it get?
As it turned out, it was one of the more eye-opening – and entertaining – hours of TV this week.