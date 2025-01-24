Winterwatch review: Anything could happen? Yes, you could fall in love with Britain's natural wonders. And Chris Packham

By Philip Cunnington
Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
“Anything could happen in the next hour,” we were told at the beginning of this week's new run of Winterwatch (BBC2, Tues-Fri, 8pm).

To which your initial response would probably have been: “Oh, come off it.”

Okay, this was a BBC documentary about nature, which we know are beautiful to look at and contain startling facts, but that's mainly about wildebeest sweeping majestically across the Serengeti, or the interesting number of ways in which an orca can kill a seal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But this is Winterwatch, anchored firmly in the British Isles, linked live from an RSPB reserve next to Poole Harbour, close to the site of the first ever Scout camp – I mean how much more British and homely could it get?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams are the presenters of BBC's Winterwatch, which came live from an RSPB reserve in Dorset this week (Picture: BBC Studios/Jo Charlesworth)Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams are the presenters of BBC's Winterwatch, which came live from an RSPB reserve in Dorset this week (Picture: BBC Studios/Jo Charlesworth)
Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams are the presenters of BBC's Winterwatch, which came live from an RSPB reserve in Dorset this week (Picture: BBC Studios/Jo Charlesworth)

As it turned out, it was one of the more eye-opening – and entertaining – hours of TV this week.