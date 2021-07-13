We may be deflated, but there’s lots to look forward to | Rachel Bayley

The past few weeks championing England in the Euros are just what many of us needed.

It was great to see children getting excited, houses adorned with flags and just a feel-good atmosphere all round.

Everywhere I went, people commented how great it would be if England took home the trophy and a week later, the majority of the Covid restrictions were lifted.

Burnley Place Brand Manager Rachel Bayley

It’s such a shame we lost by a penalty, but our national team can be proud of the way they’ve conducted themselves throughout the tournament and the way they lifted our spirits.

However, we still have plenty to look forward to this summer, first and foremost the July 19th.

As long as we all remember to respect the choices of those around us, we can all fully enjoy what our borough has to offer.

One event that will be here before we know it is Retro in the Park. Scheduled for August 28th at Towneley Park, this popular event has confirmed headliners Roger Sanchez, N-Trance, Nightcrawlers and Graeme Park.

And it’s fantastic to see Burnley DJs Paul Taylor and Matty Robinson are also included in the line-up.

N-Trance Set You Free was THE anthem for my nights out when I was younger, many of which ended in the former Lava Ignite.

However, my 21-year-old colleague tells me Wile Out Festival, on August 29th also at Towneley Park, is the cooler one to be seen at.

Wile Out has the likes of Sigma, Tom Zanetti and Artful Dodger performing. Considering I’ve heard of all three of them, maybe I’m not

past it just yet. Nobody needs to know they’re the only three acts I know off the giant schedule…!

Retro has been running for 30 years and is headed by the so-called “godfather of house” Paul Taylor.

He was incredibly disappointed that the event had to be cancelled last year after desperately wanting to put on such a huge festival in his hometown and calls the fact it can finally be held “a piece of history in the making”.

Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social will be there that weekend and weknow visitors to our borough will be impressed with the stunning setting, nearby restaurants, cafes

and bars and quality hotel accommodation.

Rosehill House, Crow Wood Hotel, The Lawrence, Holiday Inn and The Guest House Worsthorne are just a handful of the accommodation we have to offer. And we hope our guests blow away the cobwebs the next day by getting out and about in our countryside, whether it’s exploring Towneley Hall itself, walking up to the Singing Ringing Tree or getting out into Hurstwood.

There’s plenty of other events scheduled for 2021 too, with Padiham set to hold its Duck Race and Summer Fair on August 7th, the Beer Festival on September 3rd, Party in the Park and Teddy Bear’s Picnic September 5th and the popular Painting in Padiham on September 11th.

In fact, head over to Padiham.org.uk and there’s a huge list of planned events for the rest of the year.