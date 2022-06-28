The heat is on (in more ways than one) | Burnley brand manager Rachel Bayley

Not least, because we’re sat under a huge glass roof lantern when in the office, and let me tell you, the top floor of Burnley Town Hall has been hot hot hot of late.

If we weren’t so dubious about the (let’s face it, creepy!) former court cells and intermittent Wi-Fi in the basement, we’d probably decamp down there for the cooler temperature.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley brand manager Rachel Bayley

But it’s not just the weather that’s been turning up the temperature lately, but the fact that two major events are just days away – the Burnley Business Awards and Retro.

And they’re just two days apart from one another. We’re certainly feeling the heat but excited at the same time.

The Burnley Business Awards have had a hiatus since 2019. At the end of the month, 500 people from our business community will celebrate their success stories over the past three years, and how everyone came together during the pandemic to show why Burnley is resilient time and time again, whatever is thrown at us.

Of course, we’re doing all the prayers/manifestations/sun dances/repeated weather app checks to make sure the good weather stays with us for the event.

If you need a reminder which businesses have made the finals, head over to burnleybusinessawards.co.uk.

Events of this size are always a team effort and we’re delighted to see so many Burnley businesses proudly sponsor the event, including our amazing headline sponsor UCLan.

It’s great to also see Burnley College get involved.

Their textiles students have worked alongside table arrangement sponsor John Spencer Textiles to create some of the décor. Their construction department have also kindly made some planters which will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and SafeNet refuge after the event.

And, finally, a team of hospitality and events students are doing work experience on the evenings to get a (no doubt!) eye-opening look into the world of large-scale events and the hard work involved to make them a success.

If you thought we’d spend the weekend recovering from all of the celebrations, then you’d be absolutely wrong…because Retro is happening July 2. Once again, thousands of people will head to the stunning Towneley Park for one of the best live music events around.

Head over to burnley.social to see our interview with DJs Paul Taylor and Matty Robbo, as well as Paul’s dog Retro Ronnie. Yes, we tried to interview his dog. Yes, perhaps the stress of this coming week has got to us. But we think Ronnie did a wonderful interview!