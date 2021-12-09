The government has lost all credibility, but we must still follow Covid rules | Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar column

The cynic in me thinks this is a diversionary tactic to take attention away from the goings on at Downing Street and not an attempt to save Christmas.

This government has proved throughout that they only look to protect themselves.

Last year at the height of the pandemic, as Muslims were preparing for Eid, the Prime Minister put a stop to celebrations with just a few hours' notice.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

This time last year as families were looking forward to being together after a very difficult year, he effectively cancelled Christmas.

The whole nation came together and did as they were asked throughout the pandemic, as this was the right thing to do to protect others.

It now transpires that whilst ordinary people followed the rules, those making the rules were breaking them.

Not only that, all the while they were laughing at us and have been for the past year.

After the Dominic Cummings saga and the Matt Hancock affair this is a new low, even by the governments standards.

Places of worship were closed; mental health was affected and due to the restrictions victims of abuse were locked in with their abusers.

Loved ones lay dying alone in overwhelmed hospitals and care homes, families spent Christmas apart grieving loved ones and exhausted key workers sacrificed their Christmas on the frontline, saving lives.

As families who had lost loved ones were unable to be with them in their final moments or attend their funerals due to government rules, our rule makers broke all the rules and betrayed them taking them for fools.

Proving that it is one rule for the privileged and another for ordinary people.

They have broken the trust of the whole country and it appears once again they will get away with it, even though we know they are morally bankrupt and not fit to govern.

To brush the whole thing under the carpet the government is reintroducing restrictions.

From Friday, December 10, face coverings will be mandatory for most indoor public venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas, as well as in shops and on public

transport.

From Monday, December 13, people should work from home 'if they can' and from Wednesday, December 15, people will need an NHS Covid Pass - or a negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to some indoor venues.

It will be very difficult for the government to police or impose these rules after the way they have behaved, having lost all credibility with the public.