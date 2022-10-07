Review: ITV true crime drama The Walk-In is solid enough, but it needs an injection of pace

Amused because of the ineptitude and hypocrisy evident in the activities of neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action. Terrified at how close they managed to get to achieving their aims – the murder of West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper and a woman police officer.

Judging by this solid, impeccably-made drama, National Action’s aims were only foiled because one of their number – dough-faced, nervous Robbie Mullen (Andrew Ellis) – dobbed them in to anti-fascist campaign group Hope Not Hate and their investigator Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham).

The Walk-In is good on the banality of evil. National Action is full of baby-faced young men you wouldn’t give a second glance to if you passed them in the street, meeting in a deserted pub, practising their boxing skills.

Stephen Graham stars as Matthew Collins in ITV true crime drama The Walk-In

And that’s where it tips the scales, from amusement to terror. It makes the point that these are kids from good families, went to university – they could be living next door to you, making their plans in your local, and you wouldn’t know a thing about it.

It’s written and produced by Jeff Pope, who has a track record with these ‘factual dramas’, including Lucan, Little Boy Blue and A Confession, and it’s solid, well-made programme about an important subject.

Ellis is excellent as the conflicted Mullen, and Dean-Charles Chapman convinces as far-right zealot Jack Renshaw, but it never really grips and spreads the drama too thin over its five episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Ellis (left) as Robbie and Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack Renshaw in the ITV true crime drama The Walk-In

If it’s urgency you want, watch The Bear (Disney+, streaming now), a tale of a high-flying chef brought down to earth when he inherits his dead brother’s Chicago restaurant. Profane, loud, full of lovely looking food, it’ll have you yelling ‘Behind!’ as you walk past the breakfast bar, with its quieter moments leaving you crying into your risotto.

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC1, Fri, 9.30pm) is a new comedy-drama from This Country’s Daisy May Cooper and her fellow actor and real-life best friend Selin Hizli. It’s wildly uneven, zig-zagging between broad comedy, black humour, and paranoid psycho-drama , but totally sucks you in.