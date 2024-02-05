Miranda Barker column | Carbon Plans – 'Act now, before it costs you more than you can afford'

Real commitments to drive down business’ climate impact are becoming procurement reality. Whilst government described Carbon Reduction Plans (PPN06/21) are right now just the benchmark for large public sector contracts beyond £5M, the NHS has picked up this target and run with it. From April 2024 the NHS will extend this requirement for Carbon Reduction Plans, to ALL procurements, from bedpans to bagels! It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the public sector follows suit.

What is a Carbon Reduction Plan anyway? Exactly what it says on the tin, your carbon emissions now, and your plan to reduce them….beware the contracting authorities will follow up your implementation of that plan and if you HAVE stuck to it. So how do I know what my emissions are? That’s where the carbon footprint comes in, to help you understand what carbon emissions your business is responsible for directly…..through the energy you purchase ….AND through your supply chain. Soon your firm will be judged on your carbon emissions management when you apply for not just tenders and contracts but insurance or any kind of funds, that’s what’s ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) means, that they want to assess every investment through their socially conscious lens.