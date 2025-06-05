Honouring Burnley’s everyday heroes | Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar column

It was a real privilege to attend the Burnley Above and Beyond Awards, held at the University of Central Lancashire’s Victoria Mill campus, to celebrate the tireless work of volunteers from across our community, voluntary, and faith sector.

These awards shine a light on the everyday heroes and heroines who give their time, energy, and love – not for personal gain, but to make life better for others.

Volunteers are the backbone of our borough and indeed our country. From running foodbanks and supporting refugees to organising community clean-ups, litter picks, community chats and wellbeing activities, their work uplifts us all. These are the people who make Burnley a stronger, kinder, and more united place to live.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

As a council, it is our duty and honour to recognise their contributions. These individuals exemplify the spirit of service and community that we should all aspire to. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to every nominee – because in our eyes, you are all winners.

A special thank you must go to our partners who made the evening such a success: the University of Central Lancashire, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS, Burnley Together and of course, the Burnley Express. Together, you helped create a truly special event that recognised the dedication and compassion that drives our voluntary sector.

One of the standout moments of the night was the presentation of the Community Cohesion Award to Buddy Khan. Buddy’s quiet strength and leadership played a crucial role in keeping our town united in the wake of the desecration of Muslim graves and the tensions that followed the Southport incident. His work helped prevent unrest and brought communities together at a time when division could easily have taken hold. Buddy is a true Burnley hero – calm in crisis and committed to peace.

I would also like to personally congratulate my good friend Alan Smith, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to Padiham Sports Club. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Alan for nearly twenty-five years, and his dedication to sport and community in Padiham is second to none. He’s a true community champion, and it’s only fitting that his lifelong contributions were recognised in such a meaningful way.

Nights like these remind us that the heart of Burnley beats strongest in its people – those who go above and beyond, not for applause, but out of care and commitment. To every volunteer: thank you. You make Burnley a better place, every single day.

Let’s continue to support, celebrate, and stand with those who give so much to our town.