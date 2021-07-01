From a loft apartment in Manchester to a huge terrace opposite Scott Park | Rachel Bayley

It’s easy to see why.

With many of us working from home, or from whichever location we choose, it probably doesn’t make much financial sense to pay expensive city rents or public transport when you don’t need to do a daily commute.

Back in March this year, the Burnley Express reported that house prices in the borough had risen by 11.3% over the past 12 months.

Rich and Vikki

Whilst we are still one of the most affordable areas in the UK, it’s positive that Burnley is seen as a desirable place to live.

One couple who have made the move is Rich and Vikki, who used to live in a loft apartment in Manchester, before deciding to make the move to Burnley.

They live in a stunning large Victorian terrace opposite Scott Park and are thrilled with their new home.

The couple were interviewed by Burnley Lifestyle Magazine.

Vikki, marketing director for Marketing Lancashire, said: "Rich and I met in 2014 and in 2018 we looked for somewhere to make our home in Lancashire. We also wanted somewhere that was easy for us to both commute from, to Manchester (Rich) and to Leyland (me). Coming across Burnley Lifestyle Magazine also helped us to cement the decision to move here; it is such a great shop window for the area.

"We fell in love with our house as soon as we saw it. The setting is incredible, with just a bridlepath separating us from Scott Park. We are so lucky to have such a lovely green space on our doorstep."

“We fell in love with our house as soon as we saw it. The setting is incredible, with just a bridlepath separating us from Scott Park. We are so lucky to have such a lovely green space on our doorstep.”

They love living so close to the countryside, the town centre, the direct rail link to Manchester, York, Preston and Leeds, ten minutes from a Michelin Star restaurant and several award-winning gastropubs and can’t quite believe they have two historic stately homes on their doorstep.

I’m not surprised Vikki and Rich were drawn to country life, and this was before the pandemic. I can understand why this trend is increasing and anyone who decides to move to Burnley will certainly receive a warm welcome.

Many of us have spent much of our free time in parks this past year and Burnley has plenty. Many of our parks have been awarded Green Flags for their high standards. Queen’s Park is 28 acres and dates back to 1893, with many of its traditional design and features still in place. As well as bowling greens and tennis courts, you can also play basketball, football or show off your tricks in the skate park.

Thompson Park, like Queen’s Park, is a registered historic park and gardens, and is home to a charming boating lake, a recently refurbished children’s playground and paddling pool, a putting green and popular miniature railway, making it perfect for families who live in and visit Burnley.

Another historic park is Ightenhill Park, which dates back to 1912. As well as facilities such as a bowling green and tennis courts, it also hosts the annual Ightenhill Festival. Scott Park is also fun for all the family, with a giant draughts board, woodland walks and a Victorian bandstand, whilst Memorial Park in Padiham provides beautiful walks along the River Calder.