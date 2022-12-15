Community champions deserve our recognition | Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar column
Earlier this week we announced that Burnley Council will be partnering with the Burnley Express, Urbaser and Burnley Pendle Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service to recognise the achievements of our unsung heroes through the 'Burnley Above and Beyond Awards'.
The awards ceremony will take place on 1st March 2023 at the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) Victoria Mill site in Burnley and will be an opportunity for us to celebrate those who make a difference to the lives of others through their selfless acts.
During the pandemic we all witnessed how ordinary people went on to do extraordinary things to help and support others across Burnley and Padiham. People from all parts of the borough came together to help the most vulnerable and those collective and individual acts of kindness were a beacon of hope that highlighted "We have more in common than that which divides us”.
As we head into the winter and face the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis many groups, individuals and organisations across our borough are once again going above and beyond to help others.
They don’t do it for the recognition or to be in the spotlight, but it is only right that we honour those people and groups that work quietly but relentlessly in the background to make a real and significant difference to people’s lives.
The Voluntary, Community and Faith Sector has always played a pivotal role across our borough; voluntary, community and faith organisations have always been the first to step up and help others. Whether that is by delivering food parcels, providing warm spaces or simply just being there and strengthening our sense of community.
It fills me with pride to see our communities respond with a selfless desire to help those in need. The awards are a small way of thanking them for their selfless acts and let them know that they really are the best of us.
Further information will be shared in the Burnley Express about the 10 categories over the coming weeks and you can submit as many nominations as you wish. The nominations close on 12th February 2023 and all nominees must live or be based in the borough of Burnley.
So, if you know of people who are doing extraordinary things in our community, this shouldn’t go unnoticed, and we would love for you to nominate those doing remarkable things.