Following what has been a very challenging few weeks, I am pleased that we have formed a new administration with minimal disruption to the council's operations.

The collaboration between the Burnley Independent Group, Liberal Democrats, and Green Group signifies a fresh approach to our work while continuing the positive initiatives already underway. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver for our residents.

One of our initial priorities is responding to the proposals by Lancashire County Council, Blackpool Council, and Blackburn with Darwen Council, to establish a County Combined Authority for Lancashire.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

I have expressed my concern over the terms of the proposed devolution deal, particularly the lack of involvement from District Councils. This has been unhelpful and undemocratic to say the least. Additionally, the transfer of functions away from districts deviates from the principles of genuine devolution. I have and will continue to advocate for the necessity of affording voting rights to district councils in any arrangement.

As a council we have consistently advocated for the best deal for Lancashire akin to those in Manchester and Liverpool. However, the Government's assertion that the current parliamentary window limits the possibility of securing such a deal means that the current proposals may be our only option and turning them down could risk Lancashire being left even further behind. Although the deal on the table lacks ambition and fails to address Burnley's unique challenges, we need to consider the proposed deal as an initial step toward potential future agreements, whilst making it absolutely clear we staunchly oppose local government reorganization as a precursor to any form of devolution.

Full Council unanimously agreed to defer submission of a consultation response until the Full Council meeting on 24 January 2024. This allows time for members to absorb the perspectives of residents, businesses, and stakeholders and provide a response that reflects those views.

Active participation in the consultation process is therefore crucial for everyone and your opportunity to have your say. While politicians will share their views and reservations on various aspects of the deal and the process, the utmost priority is to accurately represent the views of the people we serve. I encourage everyone to actively participate, ensuring that we gather diverse opinions to make an informed decision in January when our council view will be communicated.

Amidst the distressing scenes unfolding on our screens from Gaza, I extend my gratitude to colleagues who supported calls for a ceasefire. A special mention goes to the Women for Peace, a group of women from Muslim, Christian, and Jewish backgrounds who regularly travel to the Holy Land to volunteer and advocate for peace in the region. Several of them were caught up in the conflict on October 7th and displayed courage by speaking at Full Council to share their story.