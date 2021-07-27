Be honest – would you recommend Burnley as a staycation? | Rachel Bayley

Sometimes it’s easy to forget what’s on your doorstep.

Or maybe you spend so much time exploring further afield, you miss gems right where you live. I’m guilty of this.

I can see Pendle Hill pretty much everywhere I go and think to myself “I must walk up that really soon” …and then I don’t.

Burnley Brand Manager Rachel Bayley

I’m going to play the young children card here. Last time we tackled it, our eldest had just turned three and our youngest, six months old, and we made the mistake of walking from Barley car park.

Six hours it took us to get there, up, and then down, but credit to our daughter, she walked all the way.

My husband went back for the car whilst I sat in the pub with a glass of wine and bowl of chips.

And if you live in Burnley you may sometimes not consider it as a place to recommend to those looking for staycation ideas.

But if you’ve managed to take a look at Burnley Lifestyle Magazine, you’ll have seen the stunning accommodation feature and the pictures don’t lie.

First up, Crow Wood Hotel and Spa.

Most of us know this one and were avid users of the spa long before the hotel was built.

But how impressive that we have such an establishment right here in Burnley. It impresses everyone who visits.

Next on the list is The Guest House Worsthorne, which has an abundance of walks and cycling trails on its doorstep.

It has welcomed guests from all over the world, including South Africa, Japan and the USA. We know they will have enjoyed their time exploring Worsthorne and beyond.

Hurstwood Hall Guest House is another Burnley gem, located in the stunning hamlet of Hurstwood.

The guest house dates back to 1579 and is Grade II-listed, making it an impressive place to stay. As a side, it’s also featured on Four in a Bed and the BBC production of Anna Bronte’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

If self-catering is more your thing, you need to know about Herd House Farm in Briercliffe.

This range of luxury four-star cottages are set in a courtyard and can be let on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Just minutes from the M65, they’re the ideal place base from which to explore Burnley gems such as Towneley and Gawthorpe Halls, or even travel to the nearby Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District, for those who really want to make a week or two of it.

As well as enjoying fine local fare at our accommodation, visitors to our borough can check out the vibrant independent local cafes, restaurants and bars in both Burnley and Padiham town centres.

Combined with the abundance of walks, mountain biking, golf and sailing on offer, you can certainly have a fantastic staycation right here.