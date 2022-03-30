‘And the Oscar goes to…’ | Rebecca Jane column

Comedian Chris Rock, made a ‘joke’ at this years Oscars Ceremony aimed at Will’s wife, Jada.

‘Looking forward to seeing GI Jane 2 come out’. Jada has alopecia and is currently sporting a shaved head. GI Jane also has a shaved head, Chris rock thought it was amusing… Will Smith didn’t. Or did he?!

READ MORE: Ambitious plans to create first Michelin starred restaurant in former Burnley pub

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The whole episode seems rather bizarre to me. The joke, just wasn’t funny. However, this American trend of ‘roasting’ isn’t very funny. ‘Roasting’ is essentially where American’s just abuse each other in the name of comedy. The British do it marginally better, but that’s because it’s our heritage and sarcastic national humour to ‘take the mick’ out of ourselves and each other. Americans go for full out assaults on each other’s character and don’t care who they hurt in the process.

Chris Rock, seemed to be attempting to ‘roast’.

The first thing I find strange about this is that Chris did a whole documentary on the hair of black women, and the heritage. Meaning he is quite well educated on the importance of hair to women and how sensitive a subject it can be.

The next strange part of the event, if you look at Will when the joke is made, he laughs. Jada is the one rolling her eyes. The next thing we know Will is storming the stage. On first indication, Will finds the joke funny.

The we have ‘the stage storming part’. Will flies onto the stage, down the catwalk and clocks Chris one across the face.

Upon first viewing I thought it was a joke. You know, one of those fake comedy acting slaps? There’s even screenshots, of the nano second after impact and both are smiling.

Then there’s the sound. It sounds like a full hit, but looks like a slap. The two didn’t marry up.

So, I continue watching. All I thought was ‘what a strange thing to put in the middle of the Oscars’.

Will takes his seat, Chris says something and will shouts back…

‘Take my wife’s name out of your **** mouth’.

Ok, that was a little awkward, but then he repeats it, even louder.

Now, tumbleweed is rolling across the academy floor and the crowd are stunned.

The second commentary by Will sounded menacing, threatening and chilling. It was that moment we all sat up and thought ‘er, no, this is serious now…’

If the ‘slap’ was real, wholeheartedly, I’m out! I cannot condone such violence. If he can do that, in public and on national television watched by millions, what else can he do?! He clearly has no care for consequences.

The ‘joke’, yes, terrible taste. Appalling, but did it warrant physical violence? Absolutely not. If Will Smith thought it did, he also clearly thinks he’s above the law.

Most concerning, from the polls I have seen this week, people were divided. 50/50 thought Chris Rock deserved the supposed treatment he got.