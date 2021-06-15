Coconut pancakes with tropical fruit recipe

Coconut pancakes with tropical fruit

Serves 4 l Prep 10 minutes l Cook 30 minutes

Ingredients

Coconut pancakes with tropical fruit Serves 4

3tbsp desiccated coconut

115g white self-raising flour

Half-a-tablespoon caster sugar

Half-a-level teaspoon baking powder

200ml sweetened coconut drink

One large whole egg

200g 0% fat natural Greek yogurt

1 medium kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

100g diced pineapple

100g diced mango

1 medium pomegranate

Calorie controlled cooking spray

Method

1. Place the desiccated coconut into a large frying pan over a medium heat and toast for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until it starts to turn golden in colour. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

2. Put the self-raising flour, caster sugar, baking powder and two-and-a-half tablespoons of the toasted coconut in a bowl and stir until combined.

3. In a jug, whisk together the coconut drink (we used Alpro) and the large egg. Add the dry ingredients to the jug and whisk until just combined. Set aside.

4. Mist a large pan with cooking spray and put over a medium heat. Pour an eighth of the batter into the pan, swirl the pan to spread out the mixture a little, then cook for 2-3 minutes until the pancake starts to set on top and holes appear. Flip over and cook for a further two minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat to make eight pancakes.