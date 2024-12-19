Burnley, Padiham & Brierfield: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, from Oliver Ryan MP

I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

As I reflect on the year gone by, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to those who have supported me and extend a hand to those who may not have. I am incredibly proud to serve as your Member of Parliament and will continue to work tirelessly on your behalf. Some exciting news coming in the New Year, so stay tuned!

I will soon be heading home to Burnley to celebrate Christmas with my family, and like many of you, I am looking forward to spending time with loved ones. Over the festive period, I’ll be attending several Christmas events across the constituency, starting with a visit to Oaklands Nursing Home, where I’ll be joining residents at their Christmas party (which, I’m sure, will include a mince pie or two!).

I will also be attending various church services, including the special kid’s service at Life Church on Sycamore Avenue on Sunday 22nd December. This will be a wonderful occasion, and I’m looking forward to joining in the festive spirit.

Additionally, I have the honour of attending the Nine Lessons and Carols service at St Peter’s Church, where I will be delivering a lesson. I look forward to seeing many of you at these services.

In just six months since the general election in July, my office has assisted over 3,000 constituents across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. My team and I have worked tirelessly to resolve a wide range of issues, and if there’s anything I can help you with, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Please note that my office will be closed from Friday 20th December until after the New Year to give my team a well-earned break with their families, so there will be no drop-ins during this period. However, if you need urgent assistance, my inbox will be monitored for emergency cases.

If you’re struggling during the festive season, please remember you don’t have to suffer in silence.

Below are some key helplines that can offer support:

Samaritans – 116 123

– 116 123 Cruse Bereavement Care – 0808 808 1677

– 0808 808 1677 National Debt Helpline – 0808 808 4000

– 0808 808 4000 National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247

– 0808 2000 247 NHS – 111

– 111 Relate Relationship Support – 0300 003 0396

– 0300 003 0396 Shout (confidential text service) – 85258

If you need assistance before the break, please get in touch so my team and I can help you. I am also available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398.

Stay safe over the holiday period, enjoy your time with family and friends, and I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.

Until next time—onward we go, almost Christmas!

Oliver