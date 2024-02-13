Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Years ago, apprenticeships were an incredibly popular route into work following education. After all, what better than to get on-the-job experience whilst getting paid at the same time?

However, the popularity of degrees appeared to soon take over, but let’s face it, not every career or person is required to have a minimum of three years at university. There is certainly a place for degrees and we’re proud to have The University of Central Lancashire in Burnley. They even offer degree apprenticeships, which is a mix of the two (often four days on the job and one day at uni).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Codd from Burnley, is an apprentice at QUEST Electrical Ltd and won the Platinum Apprentice Award at last week’s Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m in my 30s, and upon leaving school in 2005, it was pretty much taught that you just went to university or straight into work. I did do a degree and personally enjoyed three years away from home, secured a fantastic degree and it has certainly helped in my career. On the other hand, I know people who now realise they may have been better off doing an apprenticeship; it would have saved them a lot of time and money. I do think the tide is turning and apprenticeships are seen on a par with degrees when it comes to securing the career of your dreams. We only have to look at THEMIS at Burnley College to see the hundreds of apprentices who go into our local business every week. It really is a great foundation for giving young people the skills and confidence to contribute to the local economy, whilst businesses often learn new ways of learning and can help shape the course structure.

The first week in February marked National Apprenticeship Week and burnley.social went on the search for some of the best apprentices currently in Burnley. Harrison Codd, aged 21 from Burnley, is an apprentice at QUEST Electrical Ltd and won the Platinum Apprentice Award at last week’s Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards. Starting as a Business and Admin level three apprenrtice (Burnley College), Harrsion has been at QUEST for around three years and has already made a huge impact on the business. Harrison told us: “Judges said I received the award for my involvement in real, high-stake business situations. I’m frequently involved with wholesale and contracts for huge customers. I also helped

with the implementation of QUEST’s new e-commerce site which I look forward to seeing thrive in the future.” Harrison mentioned one example of him dealing with a new lighting contract worth between £250,000 and £500,000 - pretty impressive work and it really shows the positive impact of Burnley apprentices.

Eleanor Arden-Turner lives in Blackpool but is on a degree apprenticeship with Proper Video, which is based at The Landmark in Burnley.

Eleanor Arden-Turner lives in Blackpool but is on a degree apprenticeship with Proper Video, which is based at The Landmark in Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told us: “ I never really knew what I wanted to do ‘when I grew up’ and throughout secondary school and college it was something that caused me a lot of stress. I wish I could talk to 16-year-old Eleanor now and tell her ‘It’s fine!! You don’t need to have it all figured out.’

“However, even though I wanted to gain higher level qualifications after college, the full- time uni route just wasn’tfor me, so I began exploring other options. Eventually, I discovered UCLan degree apprenticeships. Through their apprenticeship matching service, I found Proper Video. I got on an hour-long train journey to Burnley for an interview - and I got the apprenticeship.”