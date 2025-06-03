Appliances expert debunks TikTok washing machine pet hair hack which could cost owners £100s

A TikTok video has surfaced suggesting pet owners place Velcro hair rollers in their washing machines to try to capture the hair, with mixed results.

At the peak of pet shedding season, owners will find dog hair practically everywhere their little companion has been.

The TikTok video, which has been shared over 5,000 times, shows a person placing Velcro hair rollers into the drum of the washing machine with the laundry, which is covered in dog hair.

Although many of the comments stated that social media users would be willing to try the hack, many also commented that “it doesn’t work.”

pet hair shedding in the house

Matt Ayres, an appliance expert at RDO Kitchens & Appliances, added that “using DIY methods like this can come with some problems, leaving your washing machine damaged or even broken.”

Mr. Ayres continues: “If the hair roller has a rigid plastic core or hard plastic edges, it could easily damage the rubber door seal, get caught in the drum holes, and damage the drum itself, especially on a fast spin cycle.

“It’s important to note that if the rubber door seal gets damaged by the hair roller, it could lead to further leakage from your washing machine’s door, causing additional problems which could put your washer out of order.

“Beyond it impacting your washer, it could also damage your clothing. As the Velcro surface is designed to grip, it tends to snag delicate fabrics like knits or lace, which could cause pulls or tears in your clothing.

“Also, the roller could come apart, potentially blocking the drain pump, leading to drainage issues or expensive repairs.

“Instead, pet owners should take some pre-care before placing the clothes into the washer.

“De-fluffing the laundry before it enters the washer drum will reduce the amount of dog hair that stays on the clothes and gets in the drum. You can do this with a lint roller or a fine pet hairbrush.

“The washing machine may also hold onto pet hair, transferring it to the clothes, resulting in potentially more pet hair on the clothes before it went in.

“Pet owners are advised to clean their washing machines about once a month to ensure that the additional pet hair is removed from it.

“For the best results, turn your washing machine off and let it air for 24 hours. This ensures that the drum dries completely before beginning the cleaning process, making it much easier to gather the loose pet hair.

“Begin by removing any loose pet hair from the washer drum using a vacuum cleaner. This will allow any clumps of hair and loose hair to be removed.

“Then, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe down the inside of the drum and seals. Make sure you take extra care when wiping under the rubber lip of the washer.

“After this, you can begin running your washing machine’s cleaning cycle. This is available on many modern washing machines; however, with older machines, I suggest running your washing machine on an empty cycle at the hottest temperature without using detergent.

“This will help to remove dirt and bacteria, keeping your appliance clean, hygienic, and ready for use.

“Although some home remedies suggest using vinegar in a rinse cycle, you should check the washer’s owner’s manual to ensure it is safe to use, as this could do more harm than good in the long run.”