Firefighters had to treat a casualty at the scene, who was suffering from the effects of smoke, after a house blaze in Colne last night.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the property in Peel Gardens at 11-15pm.

Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear the property of smoke.

The firefighters treated the casualty until paramedics arrived.