Ex-NASA engineer reveals how to quickly defrost your windscreen

It's that time of year again, where we reach for our bank cards in an ill-prepared attempt to clear our windscreens, from the icy-cold that we didn't anticipate yet again!

So, to get you ready for the impending freeze, former NASA engineer Mark Rober has uploaded a video explaining how to quickly defrost car windows in four steps.

Mark's six-and-a-half minute video explains how to defrost car windows using the power of science.

So forget newspaper or de-icer spray – there is an easier way.

The four steps:

Step 1: Turn ON the heater at full blast – hot air can hold more moisture.

Step 2: Turn ON the air conditioning – this will help soak up the remaining moisture from the air.

Step 3: Turn OFF inside air circulation – winter air doesn’t have much absorption so keep it outside the car.

Step 4: Open the windows ever so slightly – for a few seconds, this will help exchange humidity in the car for the dry air outside.

Curiosity Rover Rober was at NASA for nine years, seven of which were spent working on the Curiosity Rover.