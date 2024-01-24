Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire has been named as the best place in the UK and Ireland to get a 'cheap' Michein starred meal.

The red rose county has been named three times in the Michelin Guide's review of where to get a more budget-friendly Michelin-starred lunch and evening meal. That's more than any other region in the UK and Ireland.

The 'trick'

According to Guide, the trick to cheap Star dining is to go at lunchtime. It says: "Fixed-price menus and good value offerings are far more common in the middle of the day – and who doesn’t love a luxurious long lunch?"

In the 12-strong list of the cheapest Michelin-Starred restaurants for lunch, two Lancashire venues are named. First is Northcote in Langho, where you can pick up a Michelin-starred three-course meal for £48.

The Guide says: "On the edge of the picturesque Ribble Valley sits Northcote, an extensively refurbished Victorian property that now houses a hotel with stylish bedrooms, a lovely fire-lit lounge and a bright, glitzy cocktail bar. Its restaurant is what lures most people in, however, which is no surprise given the refined, sophisticated cooking you’ll find here. Dishes showcase both a real depth of flavour and a lightness of touch."

Also on the list is so-lo in Aughton, where a three-course lunch between Thursday and Saturday will set you back £45. The Guide says: "Chef Tim Allen has plenty of experience behind him, and it shows in the seasonally-influenced cooking that has the good sense to let each core ingredient shine."

The Barn, Prescot Road, Aughton, was awarded a star

What about an evening meal?

In the 11-strong list of most affordable Michelin starred dinner venues, is The Barn at Aughton, where you can get three courses on a Wednesday and Thursday for £48.