VIDEO: Can England win the World Cup ... your views

The 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday and, as ever, there is hope in the air that England can do well in the competition.



We took to the streets of the North West to ask your views on whether or not England could go all the way and win the tournament.

The World Cup - can England win it?

And if not, who your are tipping?

England are in a relatively easy group alongside Tunisia, Panama and Belgium and should qualify with Roberto Martinez's Belgium.

The Three Lions' first game is on Monday, June 18, against Tunisia and if we get off to a good start, who knows?

Do you think England can go all the way?