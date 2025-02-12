Nominations open for Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 - what you need to know

It’s time to highlight the outstanding work done by Lancashire’s apprentices and the firms who employ them.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its fourth year, the event features 14 award categories, recognizing the achievements of apprentices, employers and training providers.

This sell-out occasion attracts more than 286 attendees, including apprentices, training providers and businesses running apprenticeship programs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its fourth year, the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 features 14 award categories | Martin Bostock Photography

Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects.

For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

Who can submit nominations?

Nominations can be submitted by apprentices, employers, training providers or even family and friends.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

When is the deadline for nominations?

The nomination deadline is 8pm on Wednesday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When and where will the awards ceremony be held?

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 15 at Preston North End Stadium.

Guests are invited to join from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, providing an excellent opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the award ceremony begins.

For further details or inquiries, contact the event manager at [email protected].

This sell-out occasion attracts more than 286 attendees | Martin Bostock Photography

Award Categories

Intermediate Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Sponsored by: Blackpool & The Fylde College

Advanced Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification (equivalent to a foundation degree).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Master’s Degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 May and work within the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Sponsored by: North West Electricity

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 and work within professional services.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date May 15, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Sponsored by: Apprenticeship Ambassador Network North West

Large Employer

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Sponsored by: Veka Plc

Mentor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Sponsored by: Lancashire Skills Employment Hub

Training Provider / Programme

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.

Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.