Nineties dance legends N-Trance headline Burnley club night

With the biggest selling dance record of 1995 under their belts and over six million record sales worldwide it’s no surprise that double platinum selling band N-Trance still reign supreme on the dancefloor.

The iconic anthem ‘Set You Free’ has been setting dance floors on fire since 1992 and will be doing just that at Mode in Burnley on Saturday, August 11th.

Jane Angel

N-Trance’s legendary music mastermind Junior K delivers a fully charged DJ set proving time and time again why N-Trance are absolute masters of their genre and why they are still bringing the music to the masses.

Junior K kickstarted his illustrious career, joining legendary dance group N-Trance in the late 90’s, as their official member and tour DJ.

After years on the road, working on and helping to promote a string of their top ten hits, including club staple ‘Set you Free’ and ‘Forever’ (also featuring in N-Trance videos Forever and Destiny) Junior masterminded a string of memorable club hits.

Having produced and remixed for artists including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, The Saturdays, Danni Minogue, Free Loaders and Masters at Work to name a few. Junior K knows a thing or two about executing a seamless mix and reading a dance floor.

Matty Robinson

Remedy Presents runs from midnight until 8am and features Dream frequency, Dancing Divaz, Jane Angel, Pete Daley, Lewis Pearce, Matty Robbo, Jacob Callaghan and Glynn Abbott. The night is hosted by Mc Roach.

Tickets available through www.skiddle.com.