New weather warning for Lancashire as Storm Amy brings 80mph winds and heavy rain
The yellow warning for rain - which covers the whole county - will be in place from 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm the same day.
It will run alongside an existing yellow warning for wind which will be in force from 6pm on Friday to 11.59pm on Saturday.
Residents are being urged to prepare for flooding, power cuts, travel delays and potential damage to buildings.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Rain will arrive from the west on Friday afternoon, and continue into the evening, with the potential for a short period of very heavy rainfall in the evening.
“During this time 10-20 mm of rain will fall widely, with 40-70 mm over areas of high ground exposed to the southwesterly winds. 15-20 mm could fall within one hour in some locations.
“Drier conditions will follow in the early hours of Saturday, although a few short-lived heavy showers will remain in the area.”
Storm Amy is forecast to develop rapidly as it nears the UK on Friday, with gale-force winds across northern and western areas.
Inland gusts could reach 50–60mph, with speeds of 70–80mph in exposed locations.
Heavy rain is expected, particularly in north-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland, increasing the risk of localised flooding.
Although Saturday will remain very windy, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, mainly across northern and western areas.
By Sunday, Storm Amy is expected to move into the North Sea, bringing drier conditions and lighter winds for the second half of the weekend.
Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest Met Office forecasts and warnings and take precautions to stay safe.
What should I expect?
- Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is possible
- Power cuts may affect services, including mobile coverage
- Flying debris could cause injuries or danger to life
- Large waves and beach material may threaten coastal roads and properties
- Road, rail, air, and ferry services may face delays or cancellations