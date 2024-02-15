Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new pavilion restaurant with a "sense of theatre" will be built at Michelin-starred Northcote Manor, after plans got the green-light.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has given full permission for the new single-storey building on grazing land, which is part of a masterplan by owners the Stafford Collection to "create an iconic leisure destination with a strong local outreach and global recognition". As well as having a new restaurant run by Lisa Goodwin-Allen, the overall plan is to increase the number of hotel rooms, have a new spa/wellness/health club facility, a private events space and training academy.

In a planning statement, agents for Northcote said: “This single storey pavilion building will accommodate a Michelin star ‘signature’ restaurant with approximately 48 covers and ran by the renowned chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, who has been Executive Chef at Northcote since 2015.

"She will continue to deliver the same Michelin quality dining experience from the new restaurant with the current restaurant space within Northcote Manor having the flexibility to offer a broader dining experience.

What will it be like?

The pavilion will be a one-story building that agents for Northcote say "has been carefully designed to complement the existing house". Its ground floor level will be two metres lower than the main house’s ground level, ensuring unobstructed views of the Ribble Valley.

This is an artist's impression of how the new pavillion restaurant could look. Image by 3D Reid.

They add: "To create a serene dining experience with a great view of the Ribble Valley, there’s extensive large glazing on the North-facing elevation. Overheating is not a concern. The kitchen will be fully visible from the dining area to provide a sense of theatre."

The main kitchens within Northcote Manor will still be utilised for much of the preparatory works, with movement of goods to and from each building being via a ‘back of house’ buggy gravel track.