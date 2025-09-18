New Matalan could soon be opening in Lancashire - here's where

A new Matalan store could soon be opening near you.

Bosses at the discount retailer have lodged plans to construct a mezzanine floor at the former Bensons for Beds unit at Prestige Retail Park, Burnley, and change the use, so it can sell clothing, footwear and homewares.

In a planning statement to Burnley Council, an agent for Matalan states that if passed, the scheme would create around 19 full time equivalent jobs, creating earnings in the region of £570,000 annually, and argue it would not have a significant adverse impact on Burnley town centre.

They said: “The proposal is also considered to be a positive sign of investor confidence in Burnley by Matalan who is not an occupier present in the town. The employment created by the proposed development and the associated wage generation represent a significant benefit of the application which weighs heavily in favour of the grant of planning permission.”

It is thought that jobs on offer would be both full and part-time, with evening and weekend positions also available.

Unit 2 of Prestige Retail Park, Burnley | Google

Lancashire County Council’s highways department have already said that the proposals “do not include any changes that would have a detrimental impact on highway safety and highway capacity within the immediate vicinity of the site.”

A decision on the plans will be made by Burnley Council in coming weeks.

History of Matalan

John Hargreaves originally ran a market stall in Liverpool. He set up a business named Jaymax, named after his children - Jason, Jamey and Maxine - before being inspired by a trip to the US to set up Matalan, an out-of-town discount chain, in 1985.

The first branch opened in Bamber Bridge and now Matalan has over 230 stores in the UK, and employs over 16,000 people. John Hargreaves resigned as chairman of Matalan in November 2007, less than a year after taking the company private. The retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Missouri Topco Limited, a holding company which is based in Guernsey, and is controlled by the Hargreaves family.