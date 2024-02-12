New Homes Week: 5 things setting new builds apart in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, the campaign’s theme is ‘Tomorrow awaits: Make it yours’, focusing on the lifestyle a new build delivers. Northstone, the Northern homebuilder priding itself on putting the new in new build thanks to its eco-leading features, has shared seven things setting new builds apart in 2024 at its Keld development in Barrowford.

1. You know what you’re getting

This has to be one of the key benefits to buying a new build – you are buying a brand new home, so you know exactly what you are getting. When you purchase a second-hand property, you probably have seen it for all of twenty minutes and then you don’t step foot in it again until the deal is done and you have the keys. You’ve no idea if the doors open and close properly, if there’s keys to all the windows, if the plumbing is ok, are the appliances in working order – the list goes on. With a new build, you can guarantee all of the above and that is the single biggest thing that sets the two house types apart.

Keld at Barrowford

2. Sustainability

Homebuilders are now more environmentally and eco conscious than ever – whether its down to the materials we use, or the greenspace we develop – each homebuilder must meet a criteria to ensure the local area is looked after as part of its development and for us, we set the bar much higher than what’s required of us and place sustainability at the heart of all we do with our seven step plan.

From the outset of any new development, we prioritise sustainability – we even choose the dimensions of our homes in line with brick sizes to minimise waste. We are the first homebuilder in the UK to become a Gold Member of The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, aiming to enhance biodiversity for the benefit of local wildlife and communities.

3. Energy efficiency

Family life at Keld

With a second-hand property you’re inheriting second hand appliances, heating systems and boilers or taking your old ones with you when it comes to appliances – either way, it is likely they are not the most efficient around. With new builds, many kitchens feature the core appliances – oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and possibly fridge/freezer – as standard. These will be to a certain spec and given they are new you have complete peace of mind they are in full working order but also that they will be some of the most efficient models on the market. Likewise with the heating system, in our developments we install a smart tech heating system as standard that learns how residents live and heats their homes accordingly, reducing energy usage and bills for ultimate efficiency. To have this kind of set up installed in an existing home would come at a huge financial cost.

4. Customer care

Unlike when you’re buying an existing home, the purchase of a new build is overseen and managed by an experienced sales team who are able to guide and support you through the process.

We know how stressful buying and moving can be, so having an expert on hand to update you on build progress, or give the solicitors a nudge – basically having someone on your side, can be a huge comfort.

Family life at Keld

Also, with a new build the care doesn’t end when you buy your home – that same team that’s guided you through the purchase, want to ensure you are settled into your new property and that any snags are promptly dealt with until you are completely content.

5. Guarantees

There’s not many guarantees in life but there are a few and opting for a new build gives you some of them. From the 10 year NHBC Buildmark Warranty build held by all new homes which protects you from any structural damage to your home, to two year warranties on any appliances included to the guarantee from the homebuilder themselves to deliver the home you have bought. The beauty of a new build is that should anything be a miss, or not as you expected when you get the keys, then you have a team of tradespeople on hand to get the problem sorted and the house as you expected it.

Raul Garcia, Sales Executive at Northstone’s Keld development said: “We’re a big fan of New Homes Week and naturally spend all 365 days of the year banging the new, new home drum. Modern technology and materials have allowed us to create a completely new generation of homes and the benefits that brings to the people living in them both financially and from a quality of living perspective, is huge.

Family life at Keld

“For us we strive to be the absolute best in new build homes with energy efficiency built into every aspect of our homes from double and triple glazing windows as standard, aluminum frames, and our intelligent smart tech heating system throughout. Thanks to our emphasis on research and development in our ‘Innovate lab’, we’re always researching and developing new ways to reduce our impact on the planet and deliver the best homes possible.’

The homebuilders flag ship site, Keld, is now in its second phase and has been incredibly popular with couples and families alike, thanks to its variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom available across 10 different house types, meaning there’s something for buyers at all stages of the property ladder.

Located on Trough Laithe Road in Barrowford, Keld is ideally situated with Pendle Hill and the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the doorstep. Home owners can also enjoy the selection of independent restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and highly-regarded schools in the village. Prices starting from £101,500 – Six51 – 2 bed - for a 50% share.