New homes future for 'eyesore' Padiham mill site

A new £6m. housing scheme in Padiham has been officially opened on the site of a former eyesore derelict mill.

The Perseverance Mill site had sat derelict for 15 years but has now been transformed into 56 attractive new homes, bungalows and apartments by The Calico Group.

The ribbon cutting

The development also saw the restoration of the culvert, with support from the Environment Agency, to protect local wildlife.

The Calico Group invested £6m. into the development, with contributions from the Homes and Communities Agency and Burnley Borough Council.

Officially opening the site, Calico Group chief executive Anthony Duerden said: “I’m delighted to officially open these new homes and really proud of the work that Ring Stones have done with the support of Burnley Council and Homes England.

“What matters is the enormous impact that this will have, not only for the new residents who get to call this home, but the local community who have seen the site transformed into a place they can be proud of.”

The work was carried out by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, who also resurfaced two nearby streets and completed the build 3 months ahead of schedule.

Families have started moving in and are expected to be in for Christmas and throughout the lettings process priority was given to Padiham residents.

A significant number of apprenticeship opportunities and local construction jobs were created as a result of the development.

Coun. Mark Townsend, leader of Burnley Council, said: "I'm delighted to see the former Perseverance Mill site transformed from an eyesore site to somewhere providing high quality, affordable housing for local residents.

"This site has been a blight on the area for many years, attracting fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour and I'm sure the people of Padiham are as pleased as I am to see an end to what had been described as the worst eyesore in the borough.

"Burnley Council was pleased to provide £250,000 to help facilitate the redevelopment of this site. It's another fantastic example of partnership working between the council and, in this case, Calico. I would also like to thank Homes England for its significant support for this scheme. We will continue to work with these and other partners to bring forward more high quality housing across the borough."

Steven Noonan, managing director for Ring Stones, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work the team has put in on this development. The properties look fantastic, and we’re sure the new residents will be proud to call them their homes.

“We’re delighted with the positive response we’ve received from local councillors and residents. Everyone has been really supportive and happy to help.”