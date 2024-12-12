New Domestic Abuse Support Service begins in Lancashire

A new domestic abuse support service has been launched for people in Lancashire who are currently experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse, including specialist support for children and young people.

The Domestic Abuse Support Service Lancashire (DASSL) is a partnership between a number of specialist domestic abuse services in Lancashire.

The service is open for referrals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a dedicated referral helpline. Anyone is able to access this support.

Led by Safenet, it was commissioned by Lancashire County Council to provide support in safe accommodation and outreach services for victim-survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

Safenet and partners have a history of working together to deliver the Lancashire Refuges Service. The new service will build on this experience and welcomes new delivery partners HARV, Be Free and the Emily Davison Centre.

The Domestic Abuse Support Service Lancashire (DASSL) partners are experienced in delivering trauma informed specialist support for victim-survivors, including people from different ethnic backgrounds, women, LGBTQ+ communities, male victim-survivors and specific support for children and young people who experience or witness domestic abuse.

The new service is able to support victim-survivors with additional physical and sensory needs and those with multiple complex needs in flexible safe accommodation and through the community outreach service.

Helen Gauder, Managing Director of Safenet, said:

“Safenet are delighted to lead this remarkable partnership for Lancashire.

"It is so important that we help victim-survivors regain control of their lives for themselves and their children. Victim-survivors face adversity and are truly courageous, the service will help victim-survivors to recover and live safer, happier and healthier lives."

Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said:

"We're pleased to announce the launch of this new service, which brings together a partnership of specialist domestic abuse organisations to support those affected by domestic abuse.

"This service offers early interventions and specialist support for children and young people who have witnessed or experienced domestic abuse. They also provide support in safe accommodation that is accessible for people who need it, including victims from the LGBTQ+ community, those with complex needs and disabilities, and male victims.

"The adult outreach within this service will help victims stay safe in their own homes and reduce the reliance on emergency safe accommodation and crisis intervention.

"With access to a free 24/7 helpline and Live Chat service and an interactive map on the website, our aim is to help people to access support when and where they need it."

You can contact the service on 0300 3033 581 to find out more, or you can go to the new dedicated website, which has information about services in your local area including an interactive map and live chat function.

The new website also has an area for professionals, which will have toolkits and useful resources added on a regular basis, as well as a careers section where employment opportunities will be advertised. For more information visit dassl.org.uk