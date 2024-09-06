A new Aldi supermarket could soon open at a Lancashire town centre site.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German discount chain is bidding to build a 1,315 square metre store in the car park of the Chorley Nissan dealership in Westgate, Burnley.

If its planning application is approved by councillors on Thursday it will create between 40 and 50 new jobs and lead to the closure of Aldi's existing smaller premises in Burnley's Canning Street. The firm will also create a new 141-space car park for the car dealership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi originally applied for planning permission in April 2022 but in August withdrew the application to amend the design, to ensure it provided a 'high-quality' building which blended into the character of the adjacent conservation area around the nearby Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

How the new Aldi could look | Aldi

Burnley Council's development control committee has been recommended to approve the final scheme, submitted in March last year, with 36 conditions. An officer's report reveals 43 letters of support have been received from local householders highlighting the convenience of having a food store on the west side of the town centre.

The application is being debated by councillors as the land is currently allocated for employment creation and because of the historic nature of surrounding buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning officer's report says: "The application site is irregular in shape, following in part the former built-up area of terraced housing demolished in the early 1970s. It borders the Canalside Conservation Area and is in close proximity to Grade II listed buildings at Belle Vue Mill, Belle Vue Terrace and Burnley House. The proposed food store is a regular-shaped building, designed to provide the general format of an Aldi store.

"Proposed store opening hours are typical of Aldi stores: 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

"It is accepted this gateway location requires a high-quality development and there are abnormal costs due to the site’s historic uses and coal mining legacies that weigh against the viability for a small-scale employment development. The proposal would still generate some employment benefits.

"The design has been amended to respond to respect the distinctive character of the Canalside Conservation Area and the setting of listed buildings. The large scale, massing and form of the proposed food store is not dissimilar to the form of a historic weaving shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The benefits of a high-quality development to enhance the gateway to Burnley town centre and the setting of the Canalside Conservation Area in particular would outweigh the more limited harm to the supply of employment sites in the Burnley area."