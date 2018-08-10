Nelson youth project impresses Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner

A Nelson youth project aiming to get young people involved in improving their community and tackling neighbourhood issues has received a visit from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Getting first hand experience of the work being done by The Cue Foundation's 'Cue Youth Engagement' project in the town, Clive Grunshaw heard how the 20 young people involved in the weekly sessions - which has received funding from the Community Action Fund - have been learning about the importance of engaging.

Prompting discussions on how they can make their area better and building on fundraising work done for various charities across 2018, Cue Youth Engagement also saw youngsters enjoyed a trip to Parliament as they continue to strive to better local health and well-being.

"It was great to visit this project and see for myself the impact that it is having in the local community," said Mr Grunshaw, who heard first-hand from young people about what they have learnt so far. "Seeing so many people come together to celebrate the work that this group of young people have been doing is really encouraging and is what my Community Action Fund is all about.

"As well as offering a number of opportunities they would otherwise not have, it keeps young people off the streets and doing something positive, meaning they are less likely to become a victim of crime or get involved in crime, such as anti-social behaviour," he added. "Building safe and confident communities is a key priority in my police and crime plan and it is clear that providing these small grants to organisations that know their areas and how to improve them, delivers real value for money and are making a big difference across Lancashire."

Chairperson Shahid Hussain said: "Firstly we would like to thank Mr Clive Grunshaw the Police Commissioner for taking time out of his busy schedule to come and meet with us. His visit was well received by all our volunteers and they particularly enjoyed sharing with him the positive contributions they have made to their local community."