WATCH LIVE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses British MPs in the House of Commons

Ukrainian leader President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address British MPs in the House of Commons today in a plea for more help as Russian continues its invasion of Ukraine.

By Iain Lynn
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Mr Zelenskyy's request to read a statement to the House of Commons, and you can watch the speech live in our video feed above, from 5pm GMT on Tuesday.

It is expected he will ask for more arms and will repeat calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022 (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
