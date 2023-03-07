Lancashire police warning over fake banking app scam used to pay for goods on social media marketplace sites

Criminals are using a fake banking phone app which makes it look like money has been transferred into the victim's account when in fact it hasn’t.

When a meeting takes place to hand over the item being sold (ironically which victims do thinking it’s safer), the victim puts their bank details into a fake banking app on the criminal’s phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then produces a screen which makes it appear that the money has been successfully transferred.

Police are warning about a fake phone banking app scam after a high number of incidents were logged over the weekend. Criminals are using a fake banking phone app to pay for goods on social media marketplace sites.

But when the victim then checks their account, they find that the funds haven’t transferred.

The criminal then pretends to call his bank saying that it takes up to two hours for the funds to show, but the money is never received by the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are alerting people in Lancashire to the fake bank transfer phone app after an increase in incidents involving people selling goods on social media ‘marketplace’ type sites.

Officers from Lancashire’s Economic Crime Unit have issued the following tips to ensure people don’t fall victim to the scam:

DO:

Check the buyer’s review history and feedback from other reviewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always use the site’s recommended payment site (such as PayPal) and read the terms and conditions to understand what you are protected for. If you pay any other way than via a recommended payment site, you may not be able to recover your money.

If you make payments in cash, consider carrying this out at yours or the seller’s bank premises for added protection.

Avoid direct bank transfers where possible. Use known third party payment providers after checking terms and conditions.

If payment is made via bank transfer, always check with your own bank if any payment is shown pending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DON’T:

Allow buyer to change the original agreed meeting place.

Hand over any goods until money is confirmed in your account.

Allow the buyer to rush you to persuade you that payment has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please report all fraud to Action Fraud 0300 123 2040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk