National Young Mathematicians’ Awards: calling all Burnley maths superstars!

Keen to crown a new groups of mathletes as the UK's best, Explore Learning are searching for top East Lancashire mathematics teams to take part in the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards.

Allowing both primary school and secondary school children to compete against other teams from across the country, the awards are currently in their ninth year as the UK's first team maths contest for schools, with this year's winners and runners-up set to be presented with their prizes by none other than University Challenge star, Bobby Seagull.

Bobby Seagull.

Schools across Burnley are invited to enter a team (the Primary Competition is for pupils in Year 6 and the Secondary Competition is for pupils in Year 8) of four pupils who will have the unique opportunity to tackle a never-before-seen mathematical problem - the first of three rounds with the grand final taking place in Cambridge in January.

“I’m really pleased to be the ambassador for this year’s National Young Mathematicians’ Awards," said Bobby, who is currently studying a Doctorate in Mathematical Education at the University of Cambridge. "Maths is in my blood and I’m thrilled to be able to inspire the next generation who might one day study at the University of Cambridge themselves – and perhaps appear on University Challenge!

"Maths is such an integral part of our everyday lives and having competitions like this really encourages children to see the importance of it and excitement that it can bring," added Bobby, who also stars in the BBC 2 show, 'Monkman and Seagull's Genius Guide To Britain'. "I can’t wait to celebrate the children’s success with them.”

Organised by tuition provider, Explore Learning and NRICH at the University of Cambridge, the first rounds of the contest will see teams compete against other local schools on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th November from 12pm to 2pm at Explore Learning in Burnley. The highest-scoring teams from their reigion will battle it out in the semi-finals in early December to become the top five teams in the UK and make it to the grand final.

Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning, said: “We are very excited to be launching the eighth National Young Mathematicians’ Awards. After the positive feedback from teachers, parents and children alike we have decided to grow the competition to encompass secondary school children as well – giving those from years seven and eight the opportunity to show off their maths skills and compete in a fun, challenging environment.”

To enter your school team, head to: www.explorelearning.co.uk/youngmathematicians.