Mums' fitness group takes on challenge to raise almost £2,000 for Burnley based charity

A group of mums, whose love of fitness brought them together, have completed a challenge to raise £1,858 for a leading charity devoted to empowering women and girls to improve their lives.

The Strong Mamas fitness group completed the strength training challenge to help Lancashire Women, which has centres across the county, including one in Burnley.

The charity, which has 120 volunteers, has seen over 6,500 women access their services over the past year.

The organisation has a vision where all women and girls in are valued and treated as equals and Lancashire Women empower women and girls to be able to transform their lives by bringing them together to: find their voice, share experiences and understanding, develop their knowledge and skills and challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about them so that they can have choices in becoming the individuals they want to be.

The Strong Mamas group is based in Rossendale and in January each member completed at least 24 hours of strength training rounding off with a grand finale of collectively completing 2,019 squats.

A spokesman for Lancashire Women said: ‘Donations are vital to the work of Lancashire Women, each pound raised means we can support more local women.

"We were amazed by the efforts of the Strong Mamas team and their gruelling challenge.

"There support will make a huge difference to the lives of women in Lancashire."

To contact Lancashire Women call 0300 330 1354, email TalkToUs@lancashirewomen.org or visit www.lancashirewomen.org.