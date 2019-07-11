Mum caught behind the wheel after drinking session in Burnley nightclub was three times drink drive limit

A mum with a drink problem was caught behind the wheel, almost three times the driving limit, in Burnley town centre in the early hours.

The town's magistrates were told how Jessica Horne ( 29) had been in Club Panamas, drinking for several hours, before she was spotted at 1.45am, getting into a VW Golf on Hammerton Street.

Horne, who has a record for booze-fuelled police assaults, attacking four officers in 20 months - was described by onlookers as being drunk.

Police pulled the vehicle over outside the town hall, on Manchester Road. She co-operated with officers and blew 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the court:" There are clearly concerns there. She is in the town centre and it's quite a high reading."

The hearing was told the defendant is currently on a 12-month community order, imposed last September, for assault. She is doing 100 hours unpaid work in a charity shop.

A probation officer told the court Horne could be given an alcohol treatment programme. She said:"Its our view she would benefit from some work to address alcohol reduction."

Mr Bash Khan, defending Horne, said she had no driving convictions. He continued:"She accepts she does have an issue with alcohol, which started following a relationship that was physically violent and emotionally abusive. "

The solicitor added:"She has sought help. She has attended Inspire (the alcohol treatment service ), in an attempt to address her issues. She is willing to comply with any orders made by the court."

The defendant, of Kimberley Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Manchester Road, in the town, on June 23rd.

She was given a 12-month community order, with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 60 hours unpaid work. Horne was banned for 24 months and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.