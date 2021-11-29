Mountain rescue teams help snow-stuck ambulance in Pendle

The incident happened yesterday evening at 4-40pm (Sunday). The team members cleared some of the road and gritted it to assist in getting the emergency vehicle safely down the road.

A spokesman for RPMR explained: "Our team leader was contacted to assist the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust once again, this time with an ambulance that had become stuck on an icy road in Nelson.

"Once a few of our team members were on the scene it became apparent the crew had conveyed the patient to an alternative ambulance, and it was now just the vehicle that would need extracting safely. It was on a downhill section of the side road, that have become exceptionally icy where the snow had been compressed and as such was sliding to the side as it tried to move.

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue teams helping people over the weekend. Photo credit: RPMR