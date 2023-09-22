News you can trust since 1877
Motorists travelling north on M6 face delays at juntion 32 for Preston and Blackpool

Drivers heading north towards the Lancaster and the Lakes are stuck in roadworks at junction 32 for Preston and Blackpool.

Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:56 BST
Motorists are seeing delays of up to 10 minutes on the M6.

National Highways urged drivers to allow extra time for theit journeys.

The roadworks are for essential bridge maintenance accepted to last eight weeks.

Work began on Sunday, 3 September on a section of the M6, which passes over Stewart's Wood, closing two lanes of northbound traffic on the M6 during the day, and three lanes overnight.

