Police are advising rush-hour traffic to avoid driving over the Nick 'O Pendle after the hill had to be closed to motorists.

At 5pm today (Tuesday) police closed Sabden Road at Clitheroe between the A59 and Sabden, over the Nick Of Pendle, due to a collision and extremely poor weather conditions.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Highways are en route with a snow plough to assist. Please avoid the area if possible and follow diversions in place."