Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after serious collision in Burnley
Police are appealing for information after a collision in Burnley left a man with serious injuries.
Officers were called at about 7-15pm yesterday to reports that a motorcycle being ridden along Harold Street had lost control and the rider thrown from the vehicle.
The motorcyclist, a local man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains.
The road was closed for four hours for collision investigation.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already done so.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1216 of July 3rd.