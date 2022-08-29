Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William – known as Bill – Scott (71) died in hospital following a collision near to McDonald’s at around 1-45pm on Saturday.

Police are now trying to trace the driver of motorcycle, being driven with L plates, that was in the area at the time.

Police are still appealing for information on the A59 collision that saw a 71-year-old motorcyclist killed

A spokesman said: “We are continuing to appeal for information about the collision, and we are really grateful to everyone who has come forward so far.

“We have now traced the driver of a black car who we wanted to speak to. He is a witness to the collision and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on their part.

“We now want to try and trace the rider of a motorcycle displaying L plates who was in the area at the time of the collision, and we would appeal for them to come forward.”