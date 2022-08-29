Motorcyclist killed in A59 Clitheroe crash named as police continue appeal for information
A motorcyclist killed on the A59 near Clitheroe has been named.
William – known as Bill – Scott (71) died in hospital following a collision near to McDonald’s at around 1-45pm on Saturday.
Police are now trying to trace the driver of motorcycle, being driven with L plates, that was in the area at the time.
A spokesman said: “We are continuing to appeal for information about the collision, and we are really grateful to everyone who has come forward so far.
“We have now traced the driver of a black car who we wanted to speak to. He is a witness to the collision and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on their part.
“We now want to try and trace the rider of a motorcycle displaying L plates who was in the area at the time of the collision, and we would appeal for them to come forward.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0836 of today or email [email protected]