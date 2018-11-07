Motorcyclist had more than three times legal limit of cannabis in his blood, court told

A motorcyclist, with more than three times the legal limit of cannabis in his system, took the drug to cope with a medical condition, a court heard.



Shaun Andrews (34) was caught after a police community support officer saw him with the machine and he appeared to be smoking a joint. Tests showed seven microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood. The specified limit is two.

The defendant, who has 65 offences on his record, struck whilst he was subject to a suspended jail term for disqualified driving, which was imposed in October 2017.

Mr David Leach, defending, told the court there was no evidence of bad driving.

Andrews had Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, known as ADHD, and as an adult couldn't be prescribed the medication Ritalin.

Mr Leach said: "What he does is smoke weak cannabis to alleviate the effects of ADHD and that makes him feel normal."

Mr Leach said there were no awareness courses drug -drivers could go on like there were for drink -drivers, adding:" He is disappointed as he had taken the trouble to drive legally."

Andrews, of Arley Gardens, Burnley, admitted driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, on Wednesday, August 1st.

He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and also fined £50 for breaching the suspended sentence. The defendant was banned for 12 months.