News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Missing Todmorden girl, 14, who did not show up for school two days ago has links to Lancashire

A missing teenage girl, 14, who was last seen two days ago may have travelled to Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:11 BST

Katelan Coates was last seen outside Todmorden High School on Tuesday morning (March 28), but she did not attend school that day.

It is believed the 14-year-old may have travelled to Blackburn, Burnley, Bury or Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing her school uniform – a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.

Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £3.5k found in car in Blackb...

Katelan is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are concerns for Katelan’s welfare as she has not been seen for 48 hours,” a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

“Officers are continuing with enquiries to locate her.”

Katelan Coates was last seen outside Todmorden High School on March 28 (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)
Katelan Coates was last seen outside Todmorden High School on March 28 (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)
Katelan Coates was last seen outside Todmorden High School on March 28 (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)

If you have any information about Katelan’s whereabouts should call by calling 101, quoting reference number 0509 of March 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, use the Live Chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat.