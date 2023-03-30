Katelan Coates was last seen outside Todmorden High School on Tuesday morning (March 28), but she did not attend school that day.

It is believed the 14-year-old may have travelled to Blackburn, Burnley, Bury or Manchester.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform – a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.

Katelan is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

“There are concerns for Katelan’s welfare as she has not been seen for 48 hours,” a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

“Officers are continuing with enquiries to locate her.”

Katelan Coates was last seen outside Todmorden High School on March 28 (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)

If you have any information about Katelan’s whereabouts should call by calling 101, quoting reference number 0509 of March 28.

