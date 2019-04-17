Missing man from Burnley found dead in Manchester

Police have confirmed that a man who went missing from Burnley has sadly been found dead in Manchester.

Petar Elenkov (28) was last seen in the Waterbarn Street area around 3pm on April 6th.

On Saturday April 13th, police received a report a man had been found collapsed outside Manchester Royal Infirmary having suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. The man was treated at the hospital but sadly later died.

Following investigation he has now been identified as Petar Elenkov.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.