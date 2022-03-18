Missing Halifax man, 50, last seen five days ago ‘potentially spotted in Clitheroe’
A Halifax man who was reported missing five days ago may have “potentially been spotted in Clitheroe.”
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:03 pm
Jason King, 50, was reported missing on Sunday, March 13.
He was last sighted on CCTV at Keighley bus station at around 10:30am on Monday, March 14.
Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” about Jason - who was “potentially spotted in Clitheroe”.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey trainers, a black hoodie, green parka jacket, and a black cap.
He was also carrying a black and red rucksack.