Jason King, 50, was reported missing on Sunday, March 13.

He was last sighted on CCTV at Keighley bus station at around 10:30am on Monday, March 14.

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” about Jason - who was “potentially spotted in Clitheroe”.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey trainers, a black hoodie, green parka jacket, and a black cap.

He was also carrying a black and red rucksack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 1235/14.

Have you seen Jason King? (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)