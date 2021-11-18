Missing Colne woman found

Claire Grime, 59, was reported missing after she was last seen outside Colne Library in Market Street on Sunday (November 14).

Police were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find her on Wednesday (November 17).

But today (November 18), officers confirmed she had been found.

"Good news! Claire, who was missing from Colne earlier this week, has been found," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Thank you to everybody who shared our earlier appeals."

