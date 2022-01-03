Missing Clitheroe man found 'safe and well'

An appeal was launched yesterday (Sunday) by police for the whereabouts of Shannon Gath, who had links to Burnley.

Earlier today, a spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Good news folks. Further to our earlier appeals, Shannon, misisng from Clitheroe, has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."