Missing Clitheroe man found 'safe and well'
Police looking for a missing Clitheroe man have confirmed he has been found.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:28 am
An appeal was launched yesterday (Sunday) by police for the whereabouts of Shannon Gath, who had links to Burnley.
Earlier today, a spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Good news folks. Further to our earlier appeals, Shannon, misisng from Clitheroe, has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."