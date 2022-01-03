Missing Clitheroe man found 'safe and well'

Police looking for a missing Clitheroe man have confirmed he has been found.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:28 am

An appeal was launched yesterday (Sunday) by police for the whereabouts of Shannon Gath, who had links to Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Earlier today, a spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Good news folks. Further to our earlier appeals, Shannon, misisng from Clitheroe, has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."

Police confirmed the good news
PoliceClitheroeBurnley