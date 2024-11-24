Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Thornton has links to Blackpool, Burnley and Birmingham
Farrah was last seen in Thornton at around 5.35pm on Saturday, November 23.
The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 2in tall, with olive skin, brown eyes and and long black hair with blonde highlights.
Farrah - who has links to Blackpool, Burnley and Birmingham - also has a “distinctive lip and tongue piercing”.
She was wearing a grey waterproof puffer jacket, white leggings and black trainers at the time of her disappearance.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Farrah.
If you have any other information that can help police find Farrah, call 101 quoting log number 1117 of November 23.