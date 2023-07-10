In an update posted at 20:32pm, Lancashire Police wrote: “We were called at shortly before 5pm today (Monday, July 10) to a report that a man had fallen from a bridge over the M65 at junction 10. The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The motorway was closed for a while as emergency services dealt with the scene but is now reopen. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation while we dealt with this incident.