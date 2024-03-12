Man taken to hospital following accident at Sheridan Skips in Burnley

A man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition following a workplace accident in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:34 GMT
Police were called to Sheridan Skips in Clifton Street, Burnley, at 11-20am today following reports of an industrial accident.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Nobody has been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing and we are liaising with Health and Safety Executive colleagues.”

